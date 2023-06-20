'Winners for Roger are extra special' - Jack Mitchell thrilled to repay Varian faith after first Royal Ascot winner

Jack Mitchell is not seen as a dependable cog in Roger Varian's huge Newmarket operation for nothing and the rider was able to celebrate a first winner at the royal meeting when the trainer's Royal Champion put his best foot forward in the Wolferton Stakes.

Royal Champion runs in the yellow colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, who could hardly have enjoyed a finer afternoon at the races thanks to Triple Time's success in the Queen Anne.

Mitchell, a likeable and respected member of the weighing room, is thriving at present and he said: "That was very sweet. This means everything. I've got a lot of great support, but I think that's ten years I've been with Roger. Winners for anyone are important, but for Roger it's extra special. I've been here many times so to get that victory is amazing."

The jockey, who comes from a racing family, is behind David Egan in Varian's pecking order but is nonetheless seen as an important part of the team.

"I'm delighted for Jack – no-one works harder," said Varian. "He's a top man who deserves that and I'm really pleased for him. He's ridden 100-plus winners the last three years, which shows how great he's going."

Varian also had kind words for his owner, adding: "It's nice to get one on the board on the first day, and I'm delighted to have a winner for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who's a great supporter."

In Royal Champion, the sheikh and Varian possess a talented horse, albeit one who does not always run as forecast.

"He’s a bit in and out, but we knew there was a big day in him, so I’m really pleased," Varian added. "The team had him in great shape for today and Jack gave him a fine ride.

“He was very good at Epsom last year in the same race Cadillac won on the way here, and was very good at Ayr, winning the Doonside Cup last year. They were his two highlights – he was a bit in and out at other times. He needed a run in the heavy ground at Chester but he’s trained really well in the last couple of weeks.”

