Rod Millman maintains 100 per cent record on July course this season with second double inside a week

Devon-based Rod Millman remarkably heads the training leaderboard on the July course after a second double at the track in the space of six days. Those four winners give him a 100 per cent record at the summer venue this season.

Millman was merely hopeful of getting some help with the expenses for the 444-mile round trip but made off with the £20,000 feature 7f handicap with Able Kane as well as the 6f handicap for three-year-olds with Just A Spark. Both winners were ridden by Ben Curtis.

The trainer said: "We came here hoping to get some money back from filling up with diesel and to get a double is amazing. We had a double here with our two runners last Friday as well and it's very satisfying to have winners at headquarters."

He added: "Just A Spark is now our winningmost horse this year, having won four times and also won the most money. We've had 27 winners this year, including one overseas and one over the jumps."

Buick back with a bang

William Buick was leading rider on the July course in 2022 and scored on his first ride of the year at the summer track when Empire Of Light shone in the opening 6f restricted novice.

A son of Kodiac, the winner cost 52,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Sales last year and winning owner Peter Savill picked up almost half the purchase price as part of the company's bonus scheme.

Mark Johnston, assistant trainer to his son Charlie, said: "I'd forgotten what a big horse Empire Of Light is until I was saddling him and I think he's enjoyed the rain that fell this morning as it was firm at Bath first time. I don't know where we'll go next with him but I'm sure the owner will have an idea. Peter doesn't interfere with the training but when they've run he follows the form closely."

William Buick and Spring Dawn after their win

Buick doubled up when making all on Godolphin's 5-6 favourite Spring Dawn in the 7f fillies' novice.

The three-year-old went down the best and came back in similar manner on the good to soft ground to see off 33-1 shot Resonance by two lengths.

Trainer Charlie Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam said: "Spring Dawn knew her job and it made sense to make plenty of use of her. She handled the ground."

Walker in top form

Ed Walker and owner David Ward enjoyed more success at the track with Reina Del Mar in the 1m4f handicap.

The topweight toughed out a first win in more than two years under Saffie Osborne and may go on to better things after missing the whole of last year with injury.

Walker said: "Reina Del Mar had quite a rare injury last year and the owners have been very patient. The ground was far too firm for her at Windsor last time and the rain they had here this morning has helped."

Reina Del Mar with connections after her win

Walker and Ward, who combined to win the July Cup with Starman in 2021, had also been on the mark at the first meeting on the July course last Friday.

The trainer added: "Queen's Reign won for us here last week and it's a track that holds many happy memories for the team."

Walker doubled up here when his Royal Ascot winner Waipiro's lead horse Hafeet Alain took the mile handicap under Connor Planas, making it an across-the-cards treble that also included Terwada's Nottingham success.

