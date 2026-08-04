Rod Millman and Oisin Murphy keep up their red-hot partnership - but Billy Loughnane strikes back with a treble

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Oisin Murphy and Rod Millman enhanced their red-hot record when Safari Dream narrowly took the 6f handicap.

The three-year-old scored by a short head under Murphy, who denied his Flat jockeys' championship rival Billy Loughnane on the runner-up Diamondinthedark. Safari Dream took the rider and Millman's strike-rate as a duo this year to 50 per cent, with Murphy partnering nine winners from 18 rides for the trainer.

Safari Dream was also continuing Millman's own purple patch, with the trainer operating at a 35 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Millman said: "We're very lucky we've got two really good riders in Oisin and Lewis [Edmunds]. Oisin and Billy were neck and neck in the first race and there was a lot of interest in the crowd with it.

"He was given a really good ride by Oisin, as normal. We've got a really good team at the yard and they're helping us do really well. I hope it carries on; we're having a great time."

Loughnane struck back and extended his lead in the title race with a treble, which began with Perfect Nation's win in the 7½f novice.

He also won on Lerwick in the opening division of the 7½f handicap for his father, Mark, and added further to his haul on the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained Mythological Star in the mile handicap.

Milestone success

Bernard Llewellyn and Robert Williams celebrated their first winner as joint-trainers with Kaleidoscope Eyes in the second division of the 7½f handicap.

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