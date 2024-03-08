'Right race, right track, right ground' - Gary Moore lauds Goshen after he breaks his duck over fences

Gary Moore said it gave him "great satisfaction" to see Goshen win for the 11th time – a first over fences – in a pulsating finish to the 2m1½f novice handicap chase.

The eight-year-old, who shot to fame after an unfortunate unseat at the last when clear in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle, made it third-time lucky over fences, staying on strongly under Niall Houlihan to collar Mayhem Mya by a head.

"It gives me great satisfaction to get him to win over fences," Moore said. "He's done well, everything's gone according to plan. He was always going to stay on strongly because he really wants two and a half miles or two-six now.

"He's a good jumper but he's too careful, which is his trouble. He really has got a big heart and he wants to win.

"He can only go right-handed and it's a stupid time of year to go and win a novice chase, but what do you do? It was desperation, really, as it was the right race for him, on the right track and on the right ground."

Niall Houlihan and Goshen are in full flow after the final fence at Exeter Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Moore was quick to praise Houlihan, who has been a key figure in Goshen's story, and suggested his feedback would be key in helping find the enigmatic character's next race.

"Niall gave him a great ride," he said. "He said he'd be more comfortable over three miles, so we'll try and find a two-and-a-half-mile chase somewhere right-handed. If the handicapper puts him up 2lb, he might get into a 0-140.

"Niall has looked after him all of his life, he's ridden him in most of his work when he was a three-year-old when he was very keen. He deserved it. He knew he wouldn't give up."

The trainer will saddle Junkanoo and Spirit D'Aunou in Saturday's feature Imperial Cup at Sandown and is hoping Cheltenham receives the worst end of the forecast for next week's festival.

He added: "Salver would be my strongest chance if it rains, while Peking Opera would have a good chance if the ground wasn't too bad as he was wrong when he ran the other day. Mark Of Gold would have a chance and so would Nassalam if it was heavy."

