'Ride her like Nijinsky' - Kevin Blake's incredible confidence behind Thundering On and the genius that is Joseph O'Brien

To say there was some confidence in the Thundering On camp would be an understatement.

They were aware the filly was not guaranteed to stay the Betfred Oaks distance but they also believed none of her eight rivals could match her for pace.

Such sentiments were no doubt expressed as the still frighteningly young genius that is Joseph O'Brien passed on pearls of wisdom to Dylan Browne McMonagle during a team walk around Epsom's Classic course. With them on that walk was an important team member, Derby owner and ITV Racing pundit Kevin Blake.