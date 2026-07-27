Richard Hughes praises owner as 'progressive' filly gets off the mark - and names his biggest Glorious Goodwood fancy

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Richard Hughes directed the credit of Roosike's winning performance towards joint-owner Murt Khan after she got off the mark at the third attempt in the feature 7f novice.

The Sioux Nation filly, who is also owned by Jastar Capital, built on her third and then second-place finish to provide the Lambourn trainer with his 40th winner of the season.

"I'm delighted," said Hughes. "Murt has a share in her and he convinced me to run her. I got a bit of cold feet, but he said even if she finished third she'd pick up prize-money, so all credit to him.

"She's progressive, and the seven furlongs helped her. We felt a fast filly beat her last time after quickening up and leaving her behind, but she grinded it out today."

Hughes will fire plenty of arrows at this week's Glorious Goodwood meeting, and has identified one particular horse he is excited to run.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to Sayidah Dariyan running over seven furlongs in the Oak Tree on Wednesday. A couple of jockeys have told me to go over this trip for her, so this will be the test. Ryan's [Moore] on and he's brilliant round there."

Another one

Roger Varian saddles Goodwood Cup contender Rahiebb on Tuesday, and heads into the feature race in red-hot form after Kokbastau continued the yard's purple patch. The three-year-old, who landed the 1m4f novice, was Varian's sixth winner since Wednesday.

Read more:

'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien

Can anything stop Scandinavia this time? Goodwood Cup runner-by-runner expert guide

Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark kick-start Glorious Goodwood week with two smart winners at Ayr

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all inone place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.