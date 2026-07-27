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Reportstoday
16:30 Southwell (A.W)

Richard Hughes praises owner as 'progressive' filly gets off the mark - and names his biggest Glorious Goodwood fancy

Richard Hughes: could be on for a big day at Newmarket on Saturday
Richard Hughes is excited to run one particular horse at GoodwoodCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play12 ran
16:30 Southwell (A.W)Flat Tapeta
Distance: 7fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Roosike
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Rising Tiger
    fav8/15
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Bullrider
    3/1
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Richard Hughes directed the credit of Roosike's winning performance towards joint-owner Murt Khan after she got off the mark at the third attempt in the feature 7f novice.

The Sioux Nation filly, who is also owned by Jastar Capital, built on her third and then second-place finish to provide the Lambourn trainer with his 40th winner of the season.

"I'm delighted," said Hughes. "Murt has a share in her and he convinced me to run her. I got a bit of cold feet, but he said even if she finished third she'd pick up prize-money, so all credit to him. 

"She's progressive, and the seven furlongs helped her. We felt a fast filly beat her last time after quickening up and leaving her behind, but she grinded it out today."

Hughes will fire plenty of arrows at this week's Glorious Goodwood meeting, and has identified one particular horse he is excited to run.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to Sayidah Dariyan running over seven furlongs in the Oak Tree on Wednesday. A couple of jockeys have told me to go over this trip for her, so this will be the test. Ryan's [Moore] on and he's brilliant round there."

Another one

Roger Varian saddles Goodwood Cup contender Rahiebb on Tuesday, and heads into the feature race in red-hot form after Kokbastau continued the yard's purple patch. The three-year-old, who landed the 1m4f novice, was Varian's sixth winner since Wednesday. 

Read more: 

'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien 

Can anything stop Scandinavia this time? Goodwood Cup runner-by-runner expert guide 

Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark kick-start Glorious Goodwood week with two smart winners at Ayr 

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Lambourn correspondent

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16:30 Southwell (A.W)Play
Prestige Safety Your Competent H&S Service EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (Bands B/C/D) (Qual') (GBB)12 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Roosike
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Rising Tiger
    fav8/15
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Bullrider
    3/1
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