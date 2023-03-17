Rex Dingle gets some compensation for Stayers' Hurdle demotion

Rex Dingle gained some compensation for losing second spot in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham the previous day when steering Dreaming Blue to success in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase.

Dingle's mount Dashel Drasher chased home Sire Du Berlais in the Thursday's Grade 1 feature but was demoted to third in favour of Teahupoo after a stewards' inquiry

The rider told Sky Sports: "It's a shame we lost second in the stewards' room as Dashel Drasher ran a career-best. I would have taken third before the race but to get second and then have it taken away was a bit annoying. I'm not sure but they might appeal against the result."

Top team

Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan had a 41 per cent strike-rate together at the track even before Shelikesthelights justified favouritism in the 2m½f mares' maiden hurdle.

The 2-1 chance was helped by a first-time tongue-tie when making all and holding the late flourish of Flirtatious Girl to score at the fourth attempt over hurdles.

Brennan said: "She's had a lot of schooling since she ran last time at Market Rasen. She certainly picked the bridle up today and it was a good bit of placing by the team."

Questions asked

At the request of the BHA's integrity department, the connections of Irish runner Twoconduit, trained by John Patrick Ryan, were interviewed by the stewards before he ran in the novice handicap hurdle and asked to provide information regarding the selection of the race for the gelding, their expectations and the riding instructions given. Their comments were noted. Twoconduit finished a long way last of four in the .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.