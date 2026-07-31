Retirement could be delayed for Asfoora after return to form with King George fourth behind American Affair

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Asfoora's retirement could be delayed after she roared back to form with a close-up fourth in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.

The Henry Dwyer-trained globetrotter has landed the Abbaye, Nunthorpe and King Charles III Stakes, but had failed to hit the same heights this season, having been well beaten in three of her four previous starts.

She was set to head home to Australia to begin her career as a broodmare after this run, unless she won. However, her promising effort means connections will take a little longer to decide on her retirement, with the Coolmore-backed Nunthorpe Stakes still a possibility.

"It will be left completely up to the owner [Akram El-Fahkri]," said Dwyer. "I'm not even going to advise him one way or the other. It's his call. He's the one financing the operation. I'll say, without any guidance whatsoever, that it's up to him to make the call."

Henry Dwyer: trainer of King George fourth Asfoora Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

After winning last year's Nunthorpe and Abbaye, Asfoora's season got off to a bad start when she finished down the field in the Palace House Stakes and Temple Stakes, before showing more promise when seventh in the King Charles III Stakes in June.

Before Glorious Goodwood, she came home last of nine behind Rumstar in the Coral Charge after hitting her head on the stalls, and Dwyer said he felt "semi-vindicated" after deciding to roll the dice in West Sussex, saying there was no reason for that Sandown performance.

"We've thought she's been going well, so I'm delighted," said Dwyer. "There's an old saying that you can always forgive a horse one bad run, and that's all it's been. She was great at Ascot and today was great. She couldn't have gone much better.

"She just got left without a horse to take her into the race and was probably on the inferior ground with the first three coming out wide.

"Oisin [Murphy] said he was left by himself for too long. She pinged the gates, showed enthusiasm and that's all we were looking for, a sign she wants to be there."

If she continues her campaign, Asfoora will line up in the Nunthorpe at York on August 21, and Dwyer added: "That's the obvious one. She won it last year. The field will be the same as it was here, pretty much. We know she's that level and she seems to be going well enough.

"I'm just proud of the fact we've been able to keep her up this long, having handled her pretty patiently early on. As a trainer, all you can do is take pride in the job you do with the horse. To have her in good order for so many seasons is really pleasing."

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