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Reportstoday
16:23 Beverley

Resurgent sprinter gains second win in three starts this season for trainer John Wainwright

Shagraan finishes clear of the field in the Beverley Bullet
Beverley: the scene of Crafty Spirit's latest successCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
16:23 BeverleyFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Crafty Spirit
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8So Grateful
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Golden Prosperity
    11/2
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Crafty Spirit continued his resurgence with a second win from three starts this season in the 5f handicap.

The John Wainwright-trained sprinter failed to trouble the principals in eight starts last year but has returned in excellent form. The five-year-old was second in a Beverley handicap in May that has worked out extremely well, before gaining a first win since May 2024 at Wetherby last month.

Crafty Spirit pounced off a strong gallop to gain back-to-back victories under Barry McHugh by a length and a quarter.

McHugh said on Racing TV: "He missed the start a touch, but I never panicked. When I asked him he picked up well and put the race to bed."

Feature success

Pendella gained a deserved victory when dropped in grade in the feature 1m2f handicap.

The Karl Burke-trained filly, owned by David and Yvonne Blunt, had been placed in handicaps at York and on Derby day at Epsom on her last two starts and made all for a half-length success under Sam James.

Timed to perfection

Laura Pearson delivered The Sweet Escape with a well-timed challenge to justify favouritism in the concluding 7½f handicap.

The Dave Loughnane-trained four-year-old sat off the strong pace set by Enjoy The Night and stayed on well late to record consecutive course-and-distance wins by a length and three-quarters.

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16:23 BeverleyPlay
Connexin Gigabit Gallop Handicap10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Crafty Spirit
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8So Grateful
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Golden Prosperity
    11/2
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