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Resurgent sprinter gains second win in three starts this season for trainer John Wainwright
- 1st7Crafty Spirit13/2
- 2nd8So Grateful13/2
- 3rd6Golden Prosperity11/2
Crafty Spirit continued his resurgence with a second win from three starts this season in the 5f handicap.
The John Wainwright-trained sprinter failed to trouble the principals in eight starts last year but has returned in excellent form. The five-year-old was second in a Beverley handicap in May that has worked out extremely well, before gaining a first win since May 2024 at Wetherby last month.
Crafty Spirit pounced off a strong gallop to gain back-to-back victories under Barry McHugh by a length and a quarter.
McHugh said on Racing TV: "He missed the start a touch, but I never panicked. When I asked him he picked up well and put the race to bed."
Feature success
Pendella gained a deserved victory when dropped in grade in the feature 1m2f handicap.
The Karl Burke-trained filly, owned by David and Yvonne Blunt, had been placed in handicaps at York and on Derby day at Epsom on her last two starts and made all for a half-length success under Sam James.
Timed to perfection
Laura Pearson delivered The Sweet Escape with a well-timed challenge to justify favouritism in the concluding 7½f handicap.
The Dave Loughnane-trained four-year-old sat off the strong pace set by Enjoy The Night and stayed on well late to record consecutive course-and-distance wins by a length and three-quarters.
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