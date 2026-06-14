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Remmooz gets Owen Burrows on the scoresheet at the start of Royal Ascot week with tough Group 3 success
- 1st1Remmooz19/5
- 2nd4Elastic14/5
- 3rd3Matauri Bay9/2
Owen Burrows will field a select team at Royal Ascot with a fresh Group race success on the board, after Remmooz showed the benefit of having come through the school of handicap hard knocks to deny Elastic in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil.
While the four-year-old son of Blue Point was taken straight back to the stables as a precaution and found to be fine Burrows paid tribute to his attitude and looked forward to him continuing to climb the ladder.
"I didn't fancy the Hunt Cup with him, it was just a back-up plan as I always felt he was a stakes horse," said Burrows. "Sheikh Ahmed is brilliant to train for. He lets you get on with it and this horse is one we feel can go up through the grades.
"It's quick ground but that doesn't bother him. He won his Listed race at Newbury last year on good to soft, but I think he's better on this."
Burrows added: "The Group 2 Summer Mile is next on my radar in the middle of July. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him back here at some stage. He's got an attitude to die for and Callum [Rodriguez] said he really went up through the gears and hit the line strong.
"It took him to the end of the track to pull him up. A faster-run race would suit him even better."
Space Waltzes home
Space Waltz got the better of a protracted battle with Victoire Magique in the Prix du Lys, setting himself up for a potential crack at the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris on July 14.
Winning jockey Stephane Pasquier said: "He's a really well-balanced horse and last time he produced really fast closing splits on ground that was a bit sticky. Today he travelled better than I expected and didn't get himself behind.
"I imagine he'll be among the favourites for the Grand Prix de Paris. As well as a wonderful action, he has an iron mentality and does everything you ask of him."
Pasquier has enjoyed a long association with the Niarchos family and Space Waltz showed that there is still quality in their string, for all that their numbers have reduced.
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