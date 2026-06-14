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Reportstoday
17:03 Chantilly

Remmooz gets Owen Burrows on the scoresheet at the start of Royal Ascot week with tough Group 3 success

Remmooz came up through the handicap route before striking at Group 3 level on Sunday
Remmooz came up through the handicap route before striking at Group 3 level on SundayCredit: JOHN GROSSICK
Play4 ran
17:03 ChantillyFlat Turf, Group 3
Distance: 1mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Remmooz
    19/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Elastic
    14/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Matauri Bay
    9/2
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Owen Burrows will field a select team at Royal Ascot with a fresh Group race success on the board, after Remmooz showed the benefit of having come through the school of handicap hard knocks to deny Elastic in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil.

While the four-year-old son of Blue Point was taken straight back to the stables as a precaution and found to be fine Burrows paid tribute to his attitude and looked forward to him continuing to climb the ladder. 

"I didn't fancy the Hunt Cup with him, it was just a back-up plan as I always felt he was a stakes horse," said Burrows. "Sheikh Ahmed is brilliant to train for. He lets you get on with it and this horse is one we feel can go up through the grades. 

Owen Burrows and Callum Rodriguez after Remmooz's win in the Prix Bertand du Breuil at Chantilly
Owen Burrows and Callum Rodriguez after Remmooz's win in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil at ChantillyCredit: Racing Post/Burton

"It's quick ground but that doesn't bother him. He won his Listed race at Newbury last year on good to soft, but I think he's better on this."

Burrows added: "The Group 2 Summer Mile is next on my radar in the middle of July. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him back here at some stage. He's got an attitude to die for and Callum [Rodriguez] said he really went up through the gears and hit the line strong.

"It took him to the end of the track to pull him up. A faster-run race would suit him even better."

Space Waltzes home

Space Waltz got the better of a protracted battle with Victoire Magique in the Prix du Lys, setting himself up for a potential crack at the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris on July 14.

Space Walz and Stephane Pasquier after their victory in the Prix du Lys at Chantilly
Space Waltz and Stephane Pasquier after their victory in the Prix du Lys at ChantillyCredit: Racing Post/Burton

Winning jockey Stephane Pasquier said: "He's a really well-balanced horse and last time he produced really fast closing splits on ground that was a bit sticky. Today he travelled better than I expected and didn't get himself behind.

"I imagine he'll be among the favourites for the Grand Prix de Paris. As well as a wonderful action, he has an iron mentality and does everything you ask of him."

Pasquier has enjoyed a long association with the Niarchos family and Space Waltz showed that there is still quality in their string, for all that their numbers have reduced.

Read more:

'He should be overlooked at your peril' - odds-compilers mark your card for Royal Ascot 

Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot 

Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big   

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17:03 ChantillyPlay
Prix Bertrand du Breuil Longines (Group 3) (Turf)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Remmooz
    19/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Elastic
    14/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Matauri Bay
    9/2
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