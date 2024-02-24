Remarkable ratings riser Classic Concorde wins again for grandfather and grandson team of David and Connor Brace

Age has not wearied the legs of Classic Concorde , who continued his remarkable rise up the weights with a decisive success in the Pertemps qualifier.

The 11-year-old won off a mark of 94 at Worcester in August and this was his fifth win from seven subsequent runs as he dug deep to deny the late challenge of the 3-1 favourite Supremely West for the grandfather-and-son team of David and Connor Brace.

"You can't beat it, can you?" Brace snr said. "We're having a bit of fun. I don't know how he was trained in Ireland but when we bought him we ran him in point-to-points and he won four of them and perhaps we've placed him in the right races.

"He did it well today. He's so uncomplicated to train and he doesn't put much condition on. He's such a sweet horse and he does his best every time. Where his stable is, I see him staring at me every morning. I have a quick cup of coffee in his stall when I feed him and you can see a mile away he's in great nick."

His latest strike came off 118 and even another ratings increase doesn't look as if it will be sufficient to get him into the series final at the Cheltenham Festival, but another spring meeting could be on the horizon.

"He doesn't want a break, he hates it," Brace said. "I don't think he'll get into the race at Cheltenham, we could think about Aintree and that would suit him because it will be less of a test on better ground. You could see he was still on the bridle at the second-last today when everything in behind was rowing away."

Connor Brace: rode Classic Concorde to success in his grandfather's red and black silks Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The success made it two winners from as many runners in just four days before That'll Be The Day's fourth-placed finish in a handicap chase, and Brace has high hopes for his 20-1 Ludlow scorer Thatza Dazzler.

"He's been a bit of an enigma," Brace said. "When I had him with Fergal O'Brien he thought he was the best bumper horse he had there. He jumps everything, he works like a real good horse. Mentally he was immature but he's quietly getting the message. I think there will be a big day in him."

Brace, who wasn't at the track, celebrated his latest winner with a Chinese takeaway while watching England play Scotland in the Six Nations. The Bridgend trainer also has high hopes for his country's team despite their earlier defeat to Ireland.

"The result was expected," he added. "They're a very young side and there's lots to like about them. Next season they'll be right up there. They're persevering with the young talent and we'll have a big day with them too in a minute!"

Read these next:

I Am Maximus cut to 10-1 joint-favourite for Grand National following 'magnificent performance' in Bobbyjo Chase

'One of the nicest we've had for a long time' - Paul Nicholls impressed after Kalif Du Berlais battles to Adonis win

'I don't get many chances in big races and the emotion takes over' - Ben Godfrey elated after Forward Plan claims Coral Trophy

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.