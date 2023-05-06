'Relieved is the word' - Neil King's bumper star Lookaway lands breakthrough hurdles victory

Neil King celebrated his yard's return to form after his rising star Lookaway landed a belated first success over hurdles.

The six-year-old failed to shine on three starts last season after an unbeaten bumper campaign which ended in Grade 2 success at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

However, the Peter Beadles-owned chestnut finally won over hurdles with a comfortable success in the second division of the maiden hurdle, justifying 1-4 favouritism to score by seven lengths under Jack Quinlan.

"Relieved is the word," King said. "We've had such a disappointing season with him, and the yard all round. We've been under a cloud, but the horses are now back in good form and we wanted to get Lookaway out and just restore everyone's confidence and faith in him, which he's done."

King had only ten winners in the 2022-23 season, which concluded last weekend, but has already struck twice this month and is looking forward to undertaking a novice hurdling campaign with Lookaway.

He added: "We've had a very very difficult winter and fortunately seem to be coming out the other side of it.

"We wanted to wait for the new season to start with Lookaway, so he remains a novice. We're not sure yet whether he'll have another run this spring, but he's a very good horse and hopefully we can build on today and get him back to where he should be."

Cardinal success

Arizona Cardinal was a late favourite for the Staffordshire Plate after a spate of non-runners due to testing conditions, but duly obliged to land the feature handicap for Stuart Edmunds and Ciaran Gethings.

