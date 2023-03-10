Racing Post logo
15:20 Wolverhampton (A.W)

Reinvigorated Athmad scores again just three days after Southwell shock

Ruth Carr: produced Athmad to win twice in four days
Ruth Carr: produced Athmad to win twice in four daysCredit: Louise Pollard
15:20 Wolverhampton (A.W)1m ½f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m ½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Athmad
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Precision Storm
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Brains
    9/2

A three-day break between runs did nothing to dent Athmad's enthusiasm as the seven-year-old ran out a cosy winner of the 1m½f handicap.

The experienced type shocked punters by scoring at 28-1 at Southwell on Tuesday and repeated the feat by putting a length and a half between himself and the second-placed Precision Storm, this time under Jason Hart and at odds of 5-1.

"He came out of his race really well and they put this extra meeting on so we thought we'd give him an entry," said trainer Ruth Carr. "He just went in the field between his two runs – he didn't have any tack on or anything."

Carr credited the reapplication of blinkers and drop back to a mile for the gelding's improvement, and is looking forward to the Flat season beginning in earnest, particularly if it brings with it better weather.

"It was pretty grim riding out this morning!" she said. "We're gearing up for the new season and will have plenty of runners coming up next week – we've got a few new horses in training so we're looking forward to it."

Turner power

Hayley Turner has ridden two winners from her last three rides and advertised her skills when getting Restrict up to win the 6f maiden.

The three-year-old colt was green and ran in behind horses in the closing stages, but Turner produced him perfectly to beat the 11-10 favourite High Ovation by half a length.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 16:45, 10 March 2023
