Red-hot 17-year-old jockey takes break from A-level studies to ride seventh winner from 11 rides this year

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Henry Callan has first-year A-level exams to tackle in a couple of weeks, but that has not slowed down his electric start to 2026.

The 17-year-old has recorded seven wins from 11 rides this year and is a perfect 5-5 when riding for James Owen after guiding 1-2 favourite Moonhall Lass to victory in the 6f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The four-year-old has also picked up the winning habit as she was denying a 5lb penalty after victory at Yarmouth on Tuesday. She broke her maiden at the 24th attempt and has now won two of her three starts since joining Owen in March.

"It's going very well and I'm getting great support," Callan told Racing TV. "The horses I'm riding are a lot better, which is making my life easier, and I'm enjoying it a lot.

"James was very confident coming here, he said she's very well handicapped. She definitely has a few more wins to come and she's improving."

Callan is not looking to turn professional due to his height, but has ambitions to train.

He said: "I'd love to train one day. Going into all the yards I visit and seeing how they operate, I find it very interesting. I might go to Australia after my A-levels. I've got my first-year exams in a couple of weeks."

Henry Callan is four wins behind his brother Jack for the year, with the latter partnering his 11th winner of 2026 at Hamilton in the 5f novice on Westport . Both are ahead of their father Neil's tally of five.

Four for Owen

James Owen: four-timer at Salisbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

The day became the Owen show as he completed an 11-1 four-timer with three more winning favourites. Dapper Valley justified 8-13 odds under Paddy Bradley in the 5f handicap, while Ranga Tang followed suit at the same price in the 1m4f maiden under Cieren Fallon.

Fallon rode Owen’s fourth winner when Laravie landed the concluding 1m6f handicap. He was completing a treble of his own having also partnered the William Haggas-trained Poetry Of Time to win the 7f novice.

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