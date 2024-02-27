Rebecca Menzies-trained Twoshotsoftequila cut to 20-1 for Cheltenham Festival handicap after impressive win

Twoshotsoftequila was cut to 20-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power for the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at Cheltenham after running away with the feature 3m1f handicap chase.

The 5-4 chance needed to pick up a penalty to increase his chances of making the cut for the amateur riders' contest on March 14 and made no mistake when running out an emphatic winner under Brian Hughes.

Down in class having run in a Class 3 contest at Doncaster previously, Twoshotsoftequila was always travelling sweetly off a generous pace set by the admirable Dr Kananga.

Once Hughes loomed large two out on the Rebecca Menzies-trained topweight the race was over, and he went on to triumph by no less than nine lengths.

Menzies said on Racing TV: "He enjoyed the better ground and he wasn't travelling well in the Great Yorkshire Chase last time when our horses were perhaps not running that well. He's unlikely to get into the Kim Muir but we'll keep our options open."

Doubles all round

Nick Scholfield and Sue Smith cemented their recent liaison with a double which kicked off when Prairie Wolf scored tidily in the 2m3f novices' handicap chase.

The 6-5 market leader was always travelling strongly on the pace and found more on the run-in to topple Carrigeen Castle.

The duo then followed up in equally impressive front-running fashion when Burrows Hall bagged the closing 3m1½f handicap hurdle as 100-30 joint-favourite.

