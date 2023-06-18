Ramatuelle a future star in the making for Christopher Head and NBA legend Tony Parker

Just two hours before facing the biggest race of his young career with Blue Rose Cen, Christopher Head unveiled another filly with the power to thrill, as Ramatuelle proved herself the fastest juvenile filly in France and maybe beyond with a five-length success in the Group 3 Prix du Bois.

Carrying the distinctive black and white chevrons of former basketball star Tony Parker, the daughter of Justify shadowed the front-running Zorken before Aurelien Lemaitre let out an inch of rein and settled the race in a matter of three strides.

Head will undoubtedly face some of the leading juveniles from Royal Ascot to contend with in her next two runs, with connections keen not to depart from sprinting in the short term.

"She's really suited by races of this profile and I don't want to leave her vulnerable by stretching her out yet when we have a nice programme for her to follow," said Head. "We needed her to show up today to prove we could go on to the next race, which will be the Prix Robert Papin. The main idea of course is the Prix Morny, that's what we're all dreaming of."

Ramatuelle paid handsome compliment to Beauvatier, who beat her a head on softer ground at Saint-Cloud with the third six lengths away.

Rubis Vendome and Oisin Murphy after winning the Group 3 Prix du Lys

Oisin Murphy was out of luck in the Diane but his trip to Chantilly was nonetheless worthwhile as he guided Rubis Vendome to success at 20-1 in the Group 3 Prix du Lys, one of the key trials for the Grand Prix de Paris.

Victory continued a fine run for Rubis Vendome's Chantily-based Italian trainer, Mario Baratti, who last month scooped Classic success in the German 2,000 Guineas with Angers.

"We've always believed in this horse and both the distance and the faster ground helped him today." said Baratti. "Oisin said he gave him a very good feel.

"He's entered in the Grand Prix de Paris so, why not? There are also options for him at Deauville so we'll see how he comes out of this race."

Tribalist overcame a Group 2 penalty to land the the Prix Bertrand du Breuil over a mile, holding off Topgear to score under Mickael Barzalona for Godolphin and Andre Fabre.

