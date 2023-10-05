Ralph Beckett bangs in more winners as children's charity benefits from his course prowess

A rampant Ralph Beckett continued his march towards his 130-winner target after victories for La Pasionaria and Palmar Bay.

The Hampshire trainer, who was at the sales in Newmarket, has recorded 116 winners in Britain this year and has also earned more than £3.6 million in prize-money.

"It's been years in the making," his wife Izzi said. "It's all coming together, but we've had great support from our owners who send us all these lovely horses – long may it last."

Ridden by Rossa Ryan, La Pasionaria was making her debut in division one of the mile novice, a race the stable enjoyed success in 12 months ago thanks to If Not Now and Bluestocking, who won the corresponding divisions.

Beckett added: "Rossa was very positive and loved her attitude. He said she liked the soft ground and was a bit green, but did it professionally in the end. She's very exciting for next year."

Palmar Bay , partnered by Hector Crouch, was on top in the 6f conditions contest, meaning the yard have registered nine winners at the track this term, making Beckett the venue's leading trainer for the year.

He donated his £500 prize to the Over The Wall charity, which helps children with serious illness and disabilities.

Goodwood glory

Gail Brown, a director of Salisbury who also entertains winning connections at Goodwood, had a toast of her own to celebrate when 20-1 shot Goodwood Odyssey won the second division of the mile novice.

He runs in the distinctive red and yellow colours of the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group, which Brown runs.

Goodwood Odyssey (red and yellow) wins division two of the mile novice for trainer David Menuisier Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

She said: "We're entering our 30th year and I think we've had 18 individual winners from 24 horses. It's mainly people who go racing at Goodwood and want a share of a horse.

"We've boxed above our weight and done okay. There are 120 owners of him and I'd say 60 are here – I'm delighted."

Goodwood Odyssey is trained by David Menuisier, who said: "I can't say he's a stakes horse, it's too early, but I have a strong bunch of two-year-olds and he's among the nicer ones we have and could be exciting next year."

Cox collects

Clive Cox saddled his 1,000th winner at Bath on Monday and moved on to the next milestone thanks to Finbar Furey , who obliged in the first division of the 7f novice under John Fahy.

Former trainer Martin Bosley, who now works for Cox, said: "He'll be a lovely horse in time. He's learning on the job and strengthening, but he's got a bright future.

"The soft ground was an unknown, but fair play to John as he was confident it was what the horse wanted."

Twilight delight

Under The Twilight made it three from three at the course in the 6f handicap.

Michael Blake, who trains the five-year-old mare for owner Roger Gould, said: "She went up 12lb when she won here in June and we thought that might be the end of her, but she's been second and now won – not that I gave the handicapper any abuse at the time, though!"

