Rahiebb team continue their electric run of form going into Gold Cup bid at Royal Ascot

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If Rahiebb does not win the Gold Cup next week it will not be due to the form of his trainer and jockey, who teamed up to land the £70,000 feature 1m2f handicap with Antipodes.

Roger Varian was sending out his fifth winner in a row and Ray Dawson was riding his third from his last four starts. The 4-1 shot landed his own third straight success, having enough in reserve to hold on despite racing keenly early on.

His jockey said: "He keeps progressing. He's got a lot of ability because he does things awkwardly, he latched on with me early doors. But he still had enough left in the tank to see him home."

Dawson won the Yorkshire Cup on the Knavesmire last month on Rahiebb, who he sees as his "number one" hope at Royal Ascot.

"It's very exciting," he said. "He's in great nick, I saw him this morning and he looks fantastic. I'm really looking forward to him."

Big chance

Big Negotiator could head to Royal Ascot next Wednesday after holding Divine Whisper off by a short head under PJ McDonald in the 5f fillies' novice contest.

The 10-11 favourite is a best-priced 66-1 for the Queen Mary Stakes, but Charlie Bond, of Bond Thoroughbreds, said: "She could turn around quickly and go for that.

"It's on Wednesday, but she's not done much there today. She tends to idle in front, PJ said she wasn't doing much and luckily the line came in time. Next time we'll ride her slightly differently."

Ever present

Trust lawyers to be able to work the system. Six past or present employees of global law firm Eversheds Sutherland certainly got the right verdict with their colt Everatease.

The two-year-old failed to attract a bid when winning a selling race at Chester last month and even though the syndicate had to go to £30,000 to buy him back after he followed up in the £25,000 Rous Selling Stakes, they were scarcely out of pocket.

"The way sellers go, it's cost us £3,000 to keep him so it's worthwhile," said member Kevin Elliott. "He's a little bit better than that. He's in a sales race and he might pick up a bit of place prize-money and he's a fun horse for the syndicate."

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton bought Everatease for £15,000 as a yearling and Elliott said: "He's won two and they are valuable sellers. He's won £24,000 in prize-money – I won a maiden at Nottingham yesterday and got £4,000."

Stay loyal

Keeping the faith paid off as Bintarayana, beaten at short odds on her previous two starts, took the £35,000 fillies' handicap under Marco Ghiani as the 7-2 favourite.

There was just two short heads and two necks between the first five home. Richard Knight, racing manager to Salhia Stud, said: "That was great, although she gave us a bit of a heart attack! Marco said he thought he'd won easier than that. It was only on the line that I thought she'd got it. There was a wall to get around.

"She won nicely at Nottingham then she was a bit keen at Southwell and ran a very nice race at Haydock, but the winner came from a mile back."

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