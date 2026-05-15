Rahiebb enters Ascot Gold Cup picture with Yorkshire Cup success as well-backed Amiloc flops

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Rahiebb stormed to victory in the Yorkshire Cup to set up a potential bid for the Ascot Gold Cup in June.

Last year's St Leger runner-up sat off the pace under Ray Dawson and then swept through to victory as favourite Amiloc, who was very well-backed into the 8-13 favourite, disappointed.

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This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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