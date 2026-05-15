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Reportstoday
16:05 York

Rahiebb enters Ascot Gold Cup picture with Yorkshire Cup success as well-backed Amiloc flops

Scandinavia lands the St Leger
Rahiebb (right) could renew rivalry with St Leger winner Scandinavia at AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play7 ran
16:05 YorkFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 1m 6fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Rahiebb
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Al Nayyir
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Epic Poet
    11/1
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Rahiebb stormed to victory in the Yorkshire Cup to set up a potential bid for the Ascot Gold Cup in June.

Last year's St Leger runner-up sat off the pace under Ray Dawson and then swept through to victory as favourite Amiloc, who was very well-backed into the 8-13 favourite, disappointed.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Read this next:

Jockey facing possible lengthy whip ban very sorry for his 'mistake' - but trainer insists he didn't hit horse on the head

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Last updated

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16:05 YorkPlay
Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Rahiebb
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Al Nayyir
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Epic Poet
    11/1
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