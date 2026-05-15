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Rahiebb enters Ascot Gold Cup picture with Yorkshire Cup success as well-backed Amiloc flops
Rahiebb (right) could renew rivalry with St Leger winner Scandinavia at AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker
7 ran
16:05 YorkFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 1m 6fClass: 1
- 1st6Rahiebb4/1
- 2nd1Al Nayyir11/1
- 3rd4Epic Poet11/1
Rahiebb stormed to victory in the Yorkshire Cup to set up a potential bid for the Ascot Gold Cup in June.
Last year's St Leger runner-up sat off the pace under Ray Dawson and then swept through to victory as favourite Amiloc, who was very well-backed into the 8-13 favourite, disappointed.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
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