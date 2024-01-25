'Rachael was amazing on him' - Blackmore rewarded for faith in Ain't That A Shame with Thyestes win

Rachael Blackmore was rewarded for her unwavering faith in the Henry de Bromhead-trained Ain't That A Shame after he found a potent late burst to thunder two and a half lengths clear of Glengouly in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase, allowing the jockey to become the first female rider to land the prestigious handicap in its 70-year history.

The De Bromhead family have a close association with Gowran Park's showpiece event as the late Harry de Bromhead saddled the winner in 1992 with Grand Habit before Henry emulated his father 25 years later when scoring with Champagne West in 2017.

Ain't That A Shame had been highly tried in big-field handicap chases and had threatened to land a lucrative pot on multiple occasions, most notably when a head second in the Munster National last season. He was also beaten less than a length in the Paddy Power Chase and went off a 10-1 shot in the Grand National but finished last of the 17 who completed.

After tracking leader Glengouly in fifth for much of the race, Blackmore began to edge the 14-1 shot into third after four out and her mount was still travelling with plenty of verve as the pair negotiated the third-last.

The winner had travelled with promise on a number of occasions in similar contests in the past and was in no mood to be the bridesmaid this time.

After nosing in front as they jumped the last, he was soon headed on the run-in by a revitalised Glengouly under Paul Townend, but produced one last burst to gallop clear of Glengouly, with the Sam Curling-trained Angels Dawn back in third.

Rachael Blackmore and Jason Kelly with Ain't That A Shame after winning the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Credit: Patrick McCann

De Bromhead, who was accompanied by his elated mother Sally, said: "It was great to have Dad here the first time we won it and it's great to have Mum here now. It's brilliant to get it for Robcour and it was some ride from Rachael, she was amazing on him.

"We were all disappointed coming home from the Troytown but we did a good bit of work with him and I have a great team. It's amazing to see the crowd here and, as they say, it's the race that stops a county. It's brilliant for the south-east.

"I don't know where we go next as even coming here today, we were coming in a bit grey and unsure. He seemed great at home but he seemed the same before the Troytown. We were very disappointed at Navan but they're allowed to have a bad day."

Eyebrows were raised when Blackmore elected to partner Ain't That A Shame over the stable's other representative Shantreusse, who went off half the price of the winner and finished seventh, particularly after her mount put in an underwhelming effort when pulled up in the Troytown in November.

"I thought it was a really brave and gutsy move from Rachael as the other horse we had in it was shorter in the betting and she stuck with this guy," the trainer added.

"She really believed in him and I'd say Davy Roche at home had a lot to do with that. I was saying to her last week we could be calling her 'Wrong Choice Rach' but she didn't find that very funny! She was absolutely spot on and fair play to her."

Blackmore got a three-day ban for excessive frequency of the whip, while Michael O'Sullivan received a five-day ban after his mount Espanito Bello fell at the last.

