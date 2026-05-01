'Rab knows him like one of his children' - Sweet William shows no signs of slowing down with thrilling Sagaro Stakes success

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Thady Gosden hailed the performance of Sweet William after the star stayer made a winning seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes.

Ridden by his regular partner Robert Havlin, the seven-year-old was locked in an enthralling battle with Caballo De Mar in the home straight and managed to hold on by a short-head to record his seventh success.

"He’s a smashing horse," Gosden said. "He’s a year older but he still retains all his enthusiasm. He’s beaten a very good horse and the front two have come a long way clear of the third.

"He’s a horse who likes to keep you guessing, so he was quite happy to stick his head up going up the straight. After two miles round there, I think the jockey was having a good blow too afterwards."

Havlin has ridden the son of Sea The Stars on all 22 of his starts, and Gosden said: "Rab gave him a fantastic ride and he knows him like one of his children."

The Sagaro is a trial for next month's Gold Cup and Sweet William was cut to 12-1 (from 16) with Paddy Power for the royal meeting highlight.

Gosden added: "We'll see how he comes out of it. The natural thing to do would be to wait for the Gold Cup. There are options beforehand, but we'll discuss it with Mrs Phillipa Cooper and make a plan from there. He's a character and he certainly enjoys himself at home and on the track."

The stable completed a double when So Regal comfortably won the mile fillies' novice.

Coppull collects



Clive Cox is relishing a return to Royal Ascot with Coppull after the colt showed signs of his juvenile form to land the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes.

A smart winner of the Group 2 Richmond at Glorious Goodwood, Coppull finished down the field in the Group 1 Prix Morny before ending his campaign with a close third in the Middle Park.

The son of Bated Breath held on to deny fast-finishing pair Midnight Tango and Division, and the Lambourn trainer is hopeful of another successful season.

Coppull (centre): likely to return to Royal Ascot for the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Getty Images

Cox said: "It's good to start the year off with him like that. He was very pleasing last year, and it was great to win the Richmond like he did. We took a sideways step in France, but finishing off the way he did in the Middle Park encouraged us."

Coppull was cut to 12-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power for the Commonwealth Cup, and Cox is looking towards the race he won with Golden Horde in 2020.

"We'll play it by ear.," he said. "The Sandy Lane is a very logical step, but we'll come back here. The Commonwealth Cup is a very important race for the three-year-olds and it's nice to be targeting that. It's important to have that pathway before it gets tough against the older boys in the second part of the year."

Big targets

Andrew Balding believes Jonquil has the class to win at the top level and the BoyleSports Lockinge could be next on the agenda following his Listed Paradise Stakes victory.

Juddmonte's four-year-old, who also holds an entry for the Queen Anne Stakes, won at Group 3 and Group 2 level last year, but he was closely denied in two Group 1s in France and America.

Jonquil (second right) hits the front in the Paradise Stakes Credit: Getty Images

Balding said: "He's a talented horse and his record was a bit in and out last year, but the Greenham, French Guineas and Celebration Mile take some winning. He didn't win the French Guineas, but he nearly did. Hopefully we get faster ground later in the year and he can win a big one.

"The Lockinge would be an obvious next step. He had a tough campaign last year, so if we can get a clear run now, then hopefully he can prove he's a decent horse."

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