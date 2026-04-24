'He's definitely exciting' - Raaheeb into 8-1 for the Derby after Baaeed and Hukum's brother impresses in Classic Trial

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Raaheeb has broken into Ballydoyle's dominance of the Betfred Derby market after running out an impressive winner of the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.

Blessed with a standout pedigree as a brother to the brilliant Baaeed and Group 1 winner Hukum, Raaheeb was sent off 5-1 for his second start and took control in the closing stages, beating opposition from the Aidan O'Brien, Charlie Appleby and John and Thady Gosden yards with comfort.

Godolphin's Al Zanati finished second, but this was all about the winner, who Paddy Power promptly cut into 8-1 (from 20) for the Derby.

O'Brien's Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard head the market at around the 6-1 mark, but Raaheeb is hot on their heels after his second win from as many starts, having won a 7f maiden at Ascot last September.

Speaking to Racing TV, winning rider Rossa Ryan said: "He's a lovely horse. He jumped well, settled good. I thought I had an opportunity to slip off the rail when we were turning, and I took it. I wanted to see those ridges on him and get him rolling because his work at home has been good, but he's not fully clocked mentally yet.

"He's definitely an exciting horse, and one I can see Jim [Crowley] wanting to get back for. I told him to take his time!

"He's done everything right and hasn't put a foot wrong. I think a mile and a half shouldn't be a problem. He felt like an extra two furlongs wouldn't bother him. It's just whether he clocks on mentally to the whole thing with the Derby being early in the season.

"Nothing fazes him. He's taking his time. He's mentally behind a small bit, but the ability is there."

Raaheeb: ahead of his best siblings

Ryan talked of Raaheeb's scope to grow mentally, and that tallies with the approach taken with his most illustrious siblings.

Baaeed won ten of his 11 starts, but he did not make the track until June of his three-year-old season, and did not peak until his four-year-old campaign.

Raaheeb is therefore ahead of him after having two starts by this juncture, while Hukum , who produced his career-best performance at the age of six, had two runs as a juvenile but only made his first start at three at Royal Ascot (though that season was delayed by Covid, and he returned with a win in the King George V Handicap).

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 6)

Paddy Power: 6 Benvenuto Cellini, Pierre Bonnard, 8 Raaheeb, 10 Hawk Mountain, 12 Christmas Day, 14 Montreal, 20 bar

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