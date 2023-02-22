Queens Brook wins first battle of the mares with Brandy Love to set up Cheltenham rematch

Queens Brook took advantage of the 9lb she received from Brandy Love to land a high-class running of the Grade 3 Quevega Mares Hurdle and put herself on course back to Cheltenham.

The Gordon Elliott-trained winner will attempt to go one better in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle next month, having chased home Marie's Rock in 2022, and was cut to a best-priced 10-1 with BoyleSports after an authoritative success.

Jordan Gainford sent her on after the second-last, getting first run on Brandy Love and maintaining the advantage to the line to score by four and a half lengths, with Anna Bunina just getting up for second.

Gainford said: “Her form was rock solid. She enjoyed it around there and I thought from the bend to the last hurdle she picked up very well. It was nice to see her do that, she's just very consistent.”

A lot of the post-race comment surrounded Brandy Love on her first start since winning a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse last April. Her tendency to hang badly left last year when going right-handed was thought likely to hamper her on the sharp inside track here, but that did not appear to be the case. She went left at the final flight for the only time in the race and it was the lack of a run which seemed more of a factor.

Brandy Love drifted to a best-priced 10-1 with BoyleSports for the Mares' Hurdle, but Willie Mullins was far from downcast. He said: “I'm very happy with that. She needed the run, she was only as forward as I thought she was which is why I ran her here.

"Paul [Townend] and I are very happy that she will come on a lot for this. I think she has improved from last year and I think we have enough time between now and Cheltenham to have her ready. The conditions of the race today suited the winner as well.”

Coral: 2 Honeysuckle, 3 Marie's Rock, 10-3 Epatante, 4 Love Envoi, 5 Echoes In Rain, 6 Brandy Love, 8 Queens Brook 10 Telmesomethinggirl, 12 Shewearsitwell, 16 bar

