Queen Lioness returns from almost three years off to win at 50-1 on first start for Mark Fahey

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Queen Lioness ’ success in the mile maiden was a fantastic example of Mark Fahey ’s training expertise, as she overcame a layoff of almost three years to score on a remarkable stable debut.

Fourth of eight on her only start in June 2023 for Johnny Murtagh, she was sent off at 50-1 for this return and afterwards her trainer admitted that he was in two minds about even running the six-year-old.

“I think the owners got her to go breeding and then said, ‘No, we’ll chance her once more,” Fahey said. “We had her jumping hurdles and doing everything, but Charlie [member of P G C Syndicate] said ‘give her a crack on the Flat’. The trip was a question and we thought she wanted soft ground, so we were humming and hawing about even running her!”

Double for Roche

Leigh Roche rode two winners in quick succession to bring up a 160-1 double. The native of County Galway skipped clear aboard Monvoe in division two of the Mr Binman Handicap and try as they might, the challengers could never close him down. It was a first success for the 22-1 winner and a welcome victory for small-trainer Ray Cody.

Roche wasn’t finished there as he poked Hellorhighwater ’s nose into the lead in the final strides of the following 1m handicap to complete a memorable double for the 34-year-old. Hellorhighwater had won his final start for Gavin Cromwell and picked up where he left off on stable debut for Natalia Lupini.

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