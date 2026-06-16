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Queen Anne Stakes: Kieran Shoemark 'surprised but delighted' as Ten Bob Tony defies market expectations to score at 50-1
- 1st8Ten Bob Tony50/1
- 2nd5More Thunder7/2
- 3rd7Opera Ballo7/2
Ten Bob Tony landed yet another shock in the Queen Anne Stakes as he overhauled front-runner Opera Ballo to win the opening race of Royal Ascot at 50-1.
It had seemed as though Opera Ballo had burned off all his opponents from the front under jockey Billy Loughnane, but Ten Bob Tony and More Thunder, who had been at the back of the pack through the first half of the race, came charging through in the closing stages.
While Opera Ballo stuck his neck out in an attempt to hold them off, he was unable to do so and Ten Bob Tony was delivered at the perfect point to score under Kieran Shoemark. More Thunder finished second while favourite Notable Speech was never involved.
It was another surprise winner in the opening race of the meeting. Accidental Agent (2018) and Triple Time (2023) both obliged at 33-1, while Docklands was 14-1 when going in last year.
“He travelled superbly,” Shoemark said. “I didn't think we were going over quick and we wanted to ride him to run well. Clearly he’s in a great vein of form.
“I’m somewhat surprised but delighted. I’m riding for a great stable for Ed Walker and his team.”
Winning trainer Ed Walker praised owner Simon Sadler, who has been on trial in Hong Kong on allegations of insider trading at his now closed company Segantii Capital Management, for pushing for Ten Bob Tony to run despite concerns the ground would be too firm.
"Fair play to Simon, he said have a go," Walker said. "It’s like a carpet out there and we thought we’d drop him out and ride him cold and see. Kieran nailed it.
"You can’t win sat at home. Harry Eustace showed last year [with Docklands] that you can win this race at a good price."
Charlie Appleby is set to split Opera Ballo and Notable Speech for their future outings, and said: "I’m delighted with Opera Ballo. Billy [Loughnane] said he was keen for the first two [furlongs]. For me, he’s got the Sussex written all over him.
"For Notable Speech, he’s three [losses] from three now [at Ascot]. William’s body language at the two pole asking him to pick up the leaders is never a good sign with him. For whatever reason he doesn't turn up here. He’ll go to France and then go on his travels around the world."
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