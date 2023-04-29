Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:25 Sandown

Punters stunned as clear leader stops to a trot on the run-in and throws away victory

Harper's Brook was well clear after that last at Sandown before slowing right up
Harper's Brook was well clear after that last at Sandown before slowing right up
Gloire D'Athon pulled off the unlikeliest of victories in the 2m4f handicap chase after the runner-up hit a low of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange. 

More than £13,500 was matched on Harper's Brook, who appeared to have the race at his mercy when stretching clear under Kielan Woods.

However, the seven-year-old practically came to a halt before being beaten four and a half lengths by Gloire D'Athon, who traded at 1,000.

Gloire D'Athon scored at the track in December for Sarah Humphrey, who has surpassed her record prize-money return this campaign.

"He was a bit nervous and lacked confidence when we first bought him but he's flourished in a small yard," said assistant trainer and husband Tony Humphrey.

"His confidence has built with every race. He went hurdling at first but has won four out of five over fences and the only one he didn't win he was second in."

Woods said: "I just got to the front too soon. It's my fault, I did at Carlisle one day as well. I hit the front too soon and he pulled up to a trot. He'd follow any horse for as long as you'd want him to and it won't happen again."

How the incident unfolded

Harper's Brook was well clear on the way up the Sandown hill and hit 1.01 in-running on the Betfair Exchange
Harper's Brook was well clear on the way up the Sandown hill and hit 1.01 in-running on the Betfair ExchangeCredit: Racing TV
But the Ben Pauling-trained seven-year-old slowed right up despite the urgings of
But the Ben Pauling-trained seven-year-old slowed right up despite the urgings of Kielan Woods, allowing Gloire D'Athon to catch upCredit: Racing TV
Harper's Brook gets going again but it's too late and he finishes well beaten
Harper's Brook gets going again but it's too late and he finishes well beatenCredit: Racing TV

Jonathan HardingReporter
Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 29 April 2023Last updated 16:40, 29 April 2023
