'Proper workman' Barry Brennan ends 704-day wait for jumps winner as Crem Fresh opens her account over hurdles
Trainer Barry Brennan ended a near two-year wait for a jumps winner when Crem Fresh opened her account over hurdles at the ninth attempt in the 2m4f mares' handicap.
Brennan, who was also led Crem Fresh up, had gone 704 days without success, but that drought was over as Gavin Sheehan kicked for home and pulled four and a quarter lengths clear aboard the nine-year-old.
"Ever since he came to Lambourn, Barry's always been about, and I've been lucky enough to ride a bit for him throughout the year," Sheehan told Racing TV. "You can see him leading up the horse, he's a proper workman and likes to do a lot of it himself.
"I was lucky to get the call-up for Crem Fresh and she handled the track so well, which makes a huge difference. Every time we came to a bend she was sorting herself out and she was so economical at her hurdles – it was nice and straightforward for me."
Drought over
The Jim and Suzi Best training partnership did not have to wait quite so long for a jumps winner, but Good Time Ahead's victory in the 2m handicap hurdle was still much welcomed as it ended a dry spell lasting 266 days.
Double delight
James Owen could unleash the likes of Burdett Road and Too Friendly at Cheltenham's November meeting this week and geared up for a big few days with a double.
Royal Athena landed the opening fillies' juvenile hurdle before Star Legend kept on well under strong pressure to win the 2m4f maiden hurdle. Both were ridden by Lilly Pinchin.
