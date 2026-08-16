Tom Clover feeling the buzz as he passes last year's victory tally with Luna Celeste win

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Tom Clover beat last season's total when Luna Celeste gave him a 25th winner of 2026 by taking the fillies' handicap under Danny Tudhope.

"We thought we had some quite well-handicapped horses and they're going well," said Clover's wife Jackie.

"We're delighted with Luna Celeste, that was another step up today. She's a very progressive filly. We were running her over six furlongs and she's improved for a step up in trip.

"There's a handicap at Ascot in the middle of next month and we'll probably go there with her."

Visiting Pontefract for the first time in 15 years, she added: "It's great to be here, it's good prize-money and the crowd's excellent. There's a good buzz about the place today."

There will be an even better crowd next week at York where the Clovers are looking forward to running Acomb Stakes hope Fuel The Jet and dual Lonsdale Cup-placed Al Nayyir .

"Fuel The Jet worked nicely in the week and he won a novice which historically throws up good horses and we think a lot of him," she said. "Al Nayyir has a great track record and this is the natural place to go."

Frank fires again

Talk about perfect planning. Jim Goldie landed another £100,000 Sky Bet Sunday bonus with Letsbefrank , two years on from scooping the pot with the same horse on the same day.

As in 2024, his doughty stayer came into the 2m1f handicap at this final meeting needing victory to make it three wins overall and hit the jackpot. And the six-year-old did the job once again, getting up close home under Lauren Young. Goldie was also crowned top trainer across the series for good measure.

"He's an absolute legend," Young said. "He's some horse to do it twice."

Jenny Burns received the £10,000 cheque awarded to the staff after Jim Goldie was crowned top trainer at the Sky Bet Sunday Series Credit: David Carr

Dream result

Fluorescence gave her owner-breeders a "dream" result by landing the 5f handicap under Oisin Orr, giving trainer Ed Bethell his fourth consecutive winner.

Former Racing TV pundit Kate Sigsworth said: "It is so rewarding. She's owned by all four of us – mum, dad and my brother and I all have a leg. It's a proper family affair.

"This is what you dream of. I paid less than £4,000 for the nomination fee. She was a late foal, I managed to get a place in the December sales for her, but I knew she wasn't going to make a lot and we thought we'd roll the dice and have a go with her.

"We've been lucky it's paid off. She won GBB bonuses so she paid for herself at two and three and now she's paid for herself at four. Black type will be the next aim. The Beverley Bullet might be an option."

Queen consolation

Danny Tudhope's double on the day was not enough to give him the overall jockeys' prize across the Sky Bet Sunday Series, which went to Jason Hart, but he did land the fillies' Listed event on America Queen for Richard Hughes.

"She's been very highly tried and been competitive," Tudhope said. "She dropped back in grade today and was just too good for them.

"The track probably helped her as well. They went a nice gallop, she was able to travel away in behind them and she was there when I wanted her to be."

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