'I'm mad about him' - progressive Bal Kauto could run again on Tuesday after completing hat-trick

The progressive Bal Kauto stole the show on the first afternoon of this new two-day midsummer fixture, as the Declan Queally-trained six-year-old completed a hat-trick of victories in impressive fashion in the 2m3f handicap chase.

After wins in a handicap hurdle at Limerick and a handicap chase at Clonmel, this did not prove as arduous a task for Bal Kauto, who jumped fluently throughout and took control on the climb to the finish to score by an easy nine lengths in the hands of Shane Fitzgerald.

Queally said: "He's a really sharp horse and jumps like a cat. He's in at Wexford on Tuesday with a penalty and I think he has 12st 5lb so we might have to claim off him if we run. We'll see. If he's not right for Tuesday we'll give him a chance.

"He's a bonny little horse and I'm mad about him. He loves good ground and is a lovely horse for a syndicate to have for the country tracks."

Success for Smiths again

The father-and-son team of Matthew and James Smith teamed up to win a claiming hurdle with Bigz Belief at Roscommon earlier in the week and they were at it again, when the much-less-straightforward Moonovercloon earned a somewhat unlikely success in the 2m1½f handicap hurdle.

The son of Sea Moon had been second in a bumper here last summer before scoring again under James Smith at Kilbeggan, and once again showed a liking for this place.

He was initially mulish, not taking much of an interest for the first half of the contest, and did not get involved until after the final flight. However, once he met the rising ground he picked up and went right away to beat topweight and course specialist Willyouwalkwithme by five and a half lengths.

Moonovercloon and James Smith land the extended 2m1f handicap hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

The trainer said: "The instructions were to sit second or third, but he's a tricky horse and James said he just didn't want to go. I didn't hold out much hope looking at the race but he gave him a good ride.

"He's tricky but has ability and was unlucky not to win a bumper here last year. I thought this trip might have been a bit sharp for him, but I would say the drop of rain did him no harm."

Gilligan in the wars

This season's leading rider Danny Gilligan suffered a suspected broken collarbone and dislocated shoulder when his mount Run For Pat took a heavy fall in the beginners' chase. Trainer Gordon Elliott will be glad of the short break in the jumps season from Wednesday to allow his injured jockeys such as Jack Kennedy, Sam Ewing, and Gilligan to accelerate their healing processes.

It was not a totally forgettable day for Elliott and Gilligan as they landed the opening mares' maiden hurdle with the impressive Mel Monroe.

Elliott said: "She's a good mare. She wasn't right after her run at Down Royal, but Danny was impressed and thinks there is plenty of improvement in her."

