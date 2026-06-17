Prince of Wales's Stakes: classy Ombudsman sparkles in Royal Ascot showdown against Daryz

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Ombudsman once again showed his scintillating turn of foot to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes for a second year running with Minnie Hauk second and Daryz third.

Joint-trainer John Gosden summed up the performance by saying: “Overall I thought it was one of the great performances of his career.”

The race could not have set up more perfectly for Ombudsman. Mississippi River and Devil’s Advocate eyeballed each other from the moment they left the gates and gradually went further clear in their own private battle to be the lead pacemaker.

The target they sent was just what Ombudsman wanted. As had been the case at Ascot last year, and when he won the Juddmonte International, William Buick was able to take aim at the slowing leaders in the straight and kicked Ombudsman into top gear.

While Daryz and Minnie Hauk surged, Ombudsman was different class – thundering past the pair and going clear to run out a clear and decisive winner for trainers John and Thady Gosden and owner Godolphin.

Buick said: "I am privileged to be able to ride these horses. This horse is just a privilege and a joy to ride and deal with. What he did there was mind blowing. His turn of foot is that of a miler but he stays ten furlongs.

"John and Thady had him in great shape and congratulations to the whole team. This is what it’s all about."

John Gosden was in agreement with his rider when assessing his horse's most potent weapon, and said: "This horse has a phenomenal turn of foot and great acceleration for a mile and a quarter horse. He just showed that class and it was quite something to come away from the field like that. The Juddmonte International would be a major target - he likes York."

Asked to rate Ombudsman against his past champions, John Gosden added: "He’s right up there now with what he’s done. Enable won everything, but he’s a lovely horse who will make a good stallion. "

Aidan O'Brien floated the prospect of the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes for Minnie Hauk, who is "a mile and a half filly really", while Mickael Barzalona said Daryz had "every chance" before just staying on in the closing stages.

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