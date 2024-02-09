Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:32 Wolverhampton (A.W)

Prince Maxi continues George Scott's red-hot start for Amo Racing as Rossa Ryan lands four-timer

George Scott
George Scott: trainer is thriving for Amo RacingCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Play10 ran
15:32 Wolverhampton (A.W)1m ½f Flat
Distance: 1m ½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Prince Maxi
    fav4/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Parramount
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Lovealot Bear
    9/1

George Scott's red-hot start for Amo Racing continued when former Derby entry Prince Maxi eased to victory in the 1m½f novice, part of a four-timer for Rossa Ryan.

The four-year-old made a winning start for Scott with a four-length success and took the trainer's record to two wins from just three runners for Kia Joorabchian's powerful operation. He saddled his first runners for Amo last year.

"Kia's a real enthusiast and I've really enjoyed training for him in the short period of time," Scott said. "He's got big aspirations and it's really nice to now be playing a part.

"I have three older horses for him. He's already been on the phone to me and was very pleased. He's had to be ever so patient with him and I'm glad he's got his reward."

Prince Maxi was entered in last year's Epsom Classic when previously trained by Richard Hannon, but will be kept to less lofty ambitions for the time being.

Scott added: "He's bred to be nice and this was probably his minimum trip. He's big and burly, but we expect him to go on as he's maturing. 

"He's coming together nicely and we're delighted with his progress. We'll be sensible for the time being but hopefully he can target a few nice races in time."

It was the second leg of a 133-1 four-timer for Ryan following Ice Cool Harry's win in the 6f handicap, while Optician scored in the 1m4f handicap. He completed his haul when My Turn Now landed the concluding 5f classified stakes.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 9 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:42, 9 February 2024

Copy
