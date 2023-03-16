Prince Dundee keeps Cheltenham Festival winner Lucinda Russell on a roll

Racing Post logo
15:50 Hexham
The Marathon Handicap Chase was well named as the four-mile contest took nearly ten minutes to run, but it still went down to the wire as Prince Dundee prevailed in a photo-finish for Tuesday's Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Lucinda Russell.

Just two days after Corach Rambler had landed the Ultima Handicap Chase for the second year running, his stablemate outbattled Glittering Love to score under conditional jockey Patrick Wadge.

The 13-2 chance was registering a fourth course win in a race in which only four of the seven runners completed.

Lamb lands punt

Miss Lamb carried Sally Hall's colours to success when making all to land a hefty punt in the opening 2m maiden hurdle.

The dual bumper winner did not see another rival until the run-in, where she had enough up her sleeve to hold off Ninetofive by three-quarters of a length under Billy Garritty.

Miss Lamb was justifying support into evens from 5-2 in the morning, and Garritty told Sky Sports Racing: "Fair play to Jedd O'Keeffe and the team. It's great to ride a winner in these colours as my family were friendly with the late Mark Birch, who used to ride for Sally Hall."

Richards on target

Nicky Richards produced Fly By Milan to score on just his second start for nearly two years in the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

The 10-1 chance outstayed the fancied pair Had To Be Hugo and Vandemere up the hill to score handsomely under Danny McMenamin.

The winning jockey said: "My mum and dad are here and it's the first time they have seen me ride a winner, which is nice."

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 19:57, 16 March 2023
