Precise roars back to her best for Wayne Lordan in Ballydoyle one-two ahead of Ryan Moore on True Love

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Precise turned the tables on True Love in emphatic style to hand Aidan O'Brien a 12th victory in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

True Love had five lengths to spare over over her stablemate in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but Precise took a huge step forward to win under Wayne Lordan, who had partnered True Love to win last time.

Precise, twice a winner at the highest level last season, had to overcome adversity after stumbling from the stalls and suffering a slow start. In contrast, True Love was swiftly into stride, taking the box seat behind leader Abashiri.

The runners split into two distinct groups in the straight, with True Love looking in command along the far side rail, and Precise towards the rear of the group racing more towards the centre of the track.

True Love, sent off the 4-6 favourite, looked the likely winner when claiming the lead from Abashiri within the final two furlongs, but Precise showed a sparkling turn of foot to cut down her stablemate inside the final furlong, going on to score by two and a half lengths at 4-1. Abashiri took third at 6-1.

"She was very special last year and only just made the Guineas [at Newmarket]," said O'Brien, who can add Classic-winning breeder to his stacked CV, having bred the winner under the Whisperview Trading banner. "Because she's a homebred it makes it very special. It's difficult to breed a Classic winner – next to impossible — so when it happens it's very exciting.

"We knew there was massive improvement and, in all fairness to Ryan Moore [rider of True Love], it was a difficult decision [on who to ride]. Wayne was super cool on the winner but Ryan had to ride True Love this time. We knew it was possible this could happen. It was an even pace, but Wayne said when he started to move and put her into top gear, she just took off and said she ran through the line."

Aidan O'Brien congratulates Wayne Lordan after the Irish 1,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann

Coral cut Precise to 4-1 (from 16) for the Betfred Oaks following the win and O'Brien left the door ajar for the winner to head to Epsom on Friday week.



Speaking to Racing TV, he added: "We came here thinking it was possible she could go back to Epsom in two weeks if the lads decide to do that. It would be very exciting and another very difficult decision for Ryan, as Amelia Earhart is in there and favourite.

"Will Precise get a mile and a half? You don't know until you try it but she's out of a Galileo mare [Way To My Heart] with a lot of stamina in her pedigree, so there's every chance she would even though she's by Starspangledbanner. It's exciting and I'm delighted for everybody."

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, June 5)

Betfred: 2 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 4 Precise, 7 Thundering On, Venetian, Lace, 12 Cameo, 16 bar.

Coronation Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, June 19)

Betfred: 11-8 Precise, 5-2 True Love, 5 Diamond Necklace, 10 Abashiri, Evolutionist, Lilt, 14 So Regal, 16 The Prettiest Star, 20 bar.

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