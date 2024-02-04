Poignant victory for Harry Rogers as veteran Lord Erskine rolls back the years to score in style

Harry Rogers enjoyed possibly his finest moment in the saddle at Leopardstown when winning the 1986 Irish Champion Hurdle on Herbert United for Des McDonogh, but he had not saddled a winner over jumps at the course this century. That was until his stable stalwart and stable star Lord Erskine pounced late under Darragh O'Keeffe to land the €150,000 Liffey Handicap Hurdle.

In a race of contrasting fortunes, O'Keeffe managed to wind the 11-year-old up to come with a sustained effort from before the last to score by three and a half lengths from the mares Magical Zoe and Zenta.

Despite his odds of 40-1, not many would have begrudged this consistent performer his victory on the big stage some seven years after winning the Irish Cesarewitch, and by the same token nobody would have begrudged Rogers his biggest success since Silent Oscar landed the 2007 Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

He said: "Darragh knows him very well and was very good on him. I thought they would go a good gallop over the trip and that's why I stuck him into it.

"He needs a fast-run race and I thought he was well in when I saw the weights. He's a proper little horse. He's been unlucky. The last couple of years we have had him for the amateur handicap in Galway but we couldn't get into it. This is nearly the first time we've managed to get him into a good handicap off a low weight. Hopefully there is more in him.

"His late owner Jerry Nolan was one of my best owners. I rode winners for him and he was an absolute gentleman. My wife Mary passed away two years ago and Jerry passed away four weeks later. They were the two best people in my life."

Mullins makes it nine

With all of his previous eight winners at the meeting having been Grade 1s, a mere Grade 2 rounded off a huge weekend for Closutton as the once-raced Fleur Au Fusil landed the concluding mares' bumper in the colours of Irish traditional music legend Paddy Reilly.

Fleur Au Fusil and Jody Townend win the concluding bumper Credit: Patrick McCann

Fleur Au Fusil pulled her way to the front at about halfway and pulled out plenty from the front under Jody Townend to win by two and a half lengths from Switch From Diesel.

"She was good and Jody gets on well with her. She said she jumps off and just relaxes when she gets to the front. She has a lovely French pedigree. We'll think about whether we might go to Cheltenham or Aintree," said Mullins.

Brucio impresses

The day got off to a flier for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede when the unexposed Brucio ran out a decisive winner of the opening Listed mares' handicap hurdle under JJ Slevin.

"She's been steadily improving and won at Catterick the last day. We were in a different ball game today, but it has given her a bit of confidence," said trainer Stuart Crawford.

He added: "She has a wee touch of class about her, and it couldn't have gone any better. We have plenty of options now and we could think about the mares' novice in Cheltenham or a good handicap."

