Philip Hobbs hits 3,000 career wins as Zanza springs 16-1 surprise

Zanza's shock success in the Denman Chase provided trainer Philip Hobbs with the 3,000th winner of his enduring career and, despite a slight change in the direction of his business, there will be no resting on his laurels or plans of retirement.

Hobbs has been training since 1985 and has enjoyed Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase success with Rooster Booster and Flagship Uberalles, while he regularly broke the 100-winner mark down the years.

The days of seasonal centuries appear long gone, but Hobbs has remained a part of jump racing's furniture and it was impossible to mistake the pride he took in reaching the milestone.

He did so with a horse who went off an heralded 16-1 shot, despite boasting a fine Newbury record and after he had pulled a commanding seven lengths clear from 9-4 favourite Hitman, Hobbs said: "It's extraordinary the record he's got here. The only time he's been beaten here in six starts now was the Betfair Hurdle three years ago and then it was only by two lengths.

"It's remarkable how this horse is so much better here than anywhere else and I don't think I've had a horse so good at a track to such an extent. I didn't anticipate that performance – you couldn't on his form elsewhere."

An emotional Hobbs added: "It's taken us a long time to get here and the last few weeks have been slow going, so it's great. I'll be around for a long time, but Johnson White, our assistant, will soon join me on the licence, probably before the end of the season. He's been part of our set-up for nearly 30 years and has some younger owners to bring in, which will help. It has been in the pipeline for some time and, if it's got to be done, it's better to be sooner rather than later.

"Earlier in my career, with very few horses, there weren't many winners either, but we've had a very good period in between. It's been a bit slow recently, but hopefully Johnson can bring more to the table. I'm 67, but not thinking of retiring in the slightest – I'll still very much be there."

Zanza was ridden by Hobbs disciple Tom O'Brien, who added: "Philip is an amazingly loyal man and I've been looked after since I came over from Ireland at the age of 17. I'm 36 now, which says it all. He's a fine trainer too and there's plenty more to come."



