Pertemps runner-up Salvador Ziggy impresses on chasing debut as young star Gilligan continues to shine

Gordon Elliott's Salvador Ziggy put down a very early marker for leading staying novice chaser after the son of El Salvador posted a smooth victory in the 3m beginners' chase.

A three-time winning novice hurdler last summer and runner-up in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham in March, the seven-year-old could not have been more impressive under Danny Gilligan.

His jumping was novicey at times, but clean and clever when it had to be, and considering what a stiff test Punchestown is for a newcomer, it was passed with flying colours as he brushed aside more experienced market rival Hubrisko by five and a half lengths.

Gilligan is riding high at the moment and the 7lb claimer went one ahead of champion Paul Townend at the top of the jockeys' table with his 12th winner of the season. He said: "His jumping will come on plenty; he was novicey through the race and spent a good bit of time in the air but he did what he had to.

"I tried to teach him and get in tight to a couple, so he'll come on a lot and he was clever when he did get in tight. There will be plenty more days in him."

Arrycan still capable

Liam Cusack looks as though he has Arrycan –one of the more consistent performers of last summer – in good shape for the tests to come in the next couple of months after he gamely won the feature 2m5f handicap chase.

The winner made almost all of the running and a key move by rider Eoin Walsh between the last two fences allowed him to open up a lead which saw him home from the staying-on joint-favourite Birchdale.

Arrycan was turning out quickly after an eyecatching run at Kilbeggan a week earlier, although Cusack said: "Things just happened a bit quick for him that day but he came out of the race well and you could see today he probably prefers the big galloping tracks. His ears were pricked and he jumped for fun, it's just nice to have him back.

"I'd say we'll go for the Galway Blazers, that sort of race is made for him and he wouldn't get into the Galway Plate. There's also the Midlands National at Kilbeggan, but I would be slow to go back there because everything happens so quick."

Foley flies

Jack Foley rode his first winner since October, but such was the confidence he showed when making all on Arctic Fly in the opening mares' maiden hurdle, one wonders why it had been so long.

Willie Mullins clearly has not lost faith in the young jockey's capabilities and he was rewarded by a pretty flawless display from rider and mare.

"It's good to ride a winner, especially for that trainer," said Foley.

