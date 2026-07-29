Pershaada blows away Molecomb rivals – and a £40,000 Nunthorpe gamble could follow for Hannon's flying filly

Richard Hannon is plotting a bold Nunthorpe bid for Pershaada after the filly advertised her Group 1 credentials with a dominant victory in the Group 3 Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

The daughter of Persian Force produced a career-best effort when finishing fourth at 33-1 in a hot-looking Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and landed her first black-type success here under regular rider Sean Levey.

The two-year-old showed a smart turn of foot to quicken from the middle of the pack a furlong from home and reel in Adonius, whom she beat by two lengths to justify 11-4 favouritism.

Owned by Middleham Park Racing, the 88,000gns purchase could now try her luck in the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 21, in which she would take on older rivals.

Connections would need to pay a £40,000 supplementary fee by August 15 if Pershaada is to line up at York in just over three weeks' time.

"She ran here a couple of months ago, and I think she broke the track record," said Hannon, who also scored with Agrippa on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood. "She's been working very nicely and I don't like to sound too arrogant, but she's won really well.

"She's extremely fast and there's a good chance we might look at the Nunthorpe after this. She looks like she's quick enough for that. She seems to win with a lot of authority, so with the weight allowance off the older horses, she'd have a great chance."

William Hill go 10-1 about Pershaada for the Nunthorpe, their market headed by Bacio at 4-1.

Hannon would be following in his father's footsteps if Pershaada lines up at York, with Richard Hannon snr having trained Lyric Fantasy, the 'pocket rocket' who famously won the Nunthorpe as a juvenile in 1992.

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