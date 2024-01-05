'Perfect start' as new recruit Chosen Templar wins battle to give David Jeffreys a welcome winner

Trainer David Jeffreys ended a lengthy wait for a winner when new recruit Chosen Templar made the perfect start with victory in the 3m maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old was an impressive winner of a 2m4f bumper at Listowel in September and hit the ground running in Britain when galloping clear to win by one and a quarter lengths.

"It was the perfect start and Johnny [Burke, jockey] gave him a tremendous ride," Jeffreys said. "Fair play to Mark [Smith, owner] as we pitched the horse to him when he didn't have some of the best form in the book, but the guy who rides him was adamant he'd go and get the job done.

"We hope he'll progress in time and we won't over-race him this season as we feel he could make a lovely chaser."

Chosen Templar ended a 173-day wait for a winner for Jeffreys, with his last success coming in July.

He added: "It's been a little bit of a drought for various reasons, but I've got very loyal owners who allowed us to try and work out when the good times would come again. I went to school in Edinburgh too so victory is even sweeter."

Sunday strikes

David Killahena and Graeme McPherson's fine form at the track continued with Sunday Soldier's success in the 1m7½f novice handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old's 12-length win took their strike-rate at the course to 40 per cent since taking out a joint-licence.

Double delight

Trainer John McConnell and Ben Harvey enjoyed a double with Jackpot De Choisel in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase and Lieutenant Mayne in the 1m7½f bumper.

