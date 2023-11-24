'Perfect racehorse' Lowry's Bar kickstarts treble for Ben Jones as jockey pays tribute to yard star Thyme Hill

Training duo Philip Hobbs and Johnson White lost their stable star Thyme Hill earlier this week, but they unleashed a talented young prospect when Lowry's Bar took the 2m novice hurdle under Ben Jones.

The five-year-old landed a gamble when scoring at Wincanton last month and made light work of his opposition under a 7lb penalty, travelling strongly and jumping cleanly before stretching clear to win by six lengths.

"It's been a very hard week for Johnson and the guv'nor," said Jones, who went on to complete a treble. "So much time and effort goes into every individual in the yard but especially Thyme Hill, who had his problems but still took us to the big races."

Of Lowry's Bar, he added: "None of us knew where the money came from last time. He's a quiet chap at home but he's a completely different horse when he comes to the track, so he's probably the perfect racehorse.

"He's an absolute gentleman. He runs in a snaffle and a plain noseband and there aren't many youngsters who could do that. He finds everything very easily, he jumps extremely well and he's got plenty of scope.

"Once a gap came all I needed to do was give him an inch of rein and he took off. You'd have liked to have seen him win as he did if he's going to be a nice horse. It's very promising and hopefully he goes on to bigger and better things in his future."

The jockey landed the next two races on the card, the 2m3½f handicap hurdle aboard Wot You Wearing and the 2m7½f handicap chase on Mad About Sally .

