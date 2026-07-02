Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light

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Charlie Appleby and William Buick arrived with a strong hand and landed a double, taking the 6f maiden with Nabati and the 7f fillies' novice with Musical Times .

Nabati, a son of Night Of Thunder, quickened smartly to score by a length and a quarter, while Musical Times, a daughter of Lope De Vega, showed blistering speed from the front before easing down to win by a length and three-quarters.

The double, which returned just under 1-2, highlighted the high regard in which the winners are held. Bigger targets await, with Musical Times cut to 25-1 for next year's 1,000 Guineas and Nabati quoted at 33-1 for the colts' equivalent.

Nabati, who cost 850,000gns as a yearling, won the same race that former stable star Shadow Of Light captured before going on to Group 1 success as a two-year-old in the Middle Park and Dewhurst Stakes.

William Buick told Sky Sports Racing: "He was really professional, he had a nice experience and he showed a bit of quality as well."

Bradnam extends lead

Joe Bradnam extended his lead in the Hands and Heels Apprentice Series to 16 points when partnering The Ubermensch to victory in the 1m3½f handicap.

The victory saw the jockey reach the ten-winner threshold for the series, meaning he cannot add to his tally.

Having gained first run, the Michael Bell-trained colt, who was getting off the mark at the tenth attempt, held on by a short head from Toby Moore's mount Hibernate.

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