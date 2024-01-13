Paul Townend scores perfect Fairyhouse hat-trick to close title race gap to Jack Kennedy

It was a case of three rides, three winners for six-time champion jockey Paul Townend , who is moving through the gears as he goes in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy at the top of the Irish jump jockeys' championship.

In the feature Grade 3 SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase, seven horses swung for home within four lengths of each other, but it turned out Townend was only giving 11-2 shot Uncle Phil a breather and he kicked on again for an emphatic victory from Lucid Dreams. Letsbeclearaboutit, the 5-4 favourite, could only finish third down in trip.

It was a first victory in the €100,000 contest for Willie Mullins since Turban in 2014.

"That was very nice," Townend said. "I thought his run in Punchestown behind Imagine was decent, but he probably got his own way that day. He was jumping so well he put them under pressure behind him and the drying ground helped too.

"I didn't know what to expect from him, but I did think his jumping would bring him a long way."

Uncle Phil was halved in price to 25-1 (from 50) for the Grand Annual at Cheltenham by Paddy Power.

Townend began the day with a statement of intent, making all the running on Miss Manzor in the opening 2m juvenile hurdle. He also steered Hunters Yarn to victory in the 2m1½f beginners' chase despite a nasty scare at the second-last.

Townend said of Miss Manzor: "She has a lovely attitude and she jumped brilliant, with the experience she had in France. She stays really well and was a simple ride."

It did not look simple and was in fact another masterclass from the front by Townend, who moved on to 74 winners for the campaign, 15 shy of Kennedy.

Elliott in love with Romeo

Romeo Coolio was the big talking horse on the day. The point winner had never raced under rules but still found himself second favourite for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper going into the 2m bumper and while he didn't win doing cartwheels, he still got the job done.

Gordon Elliott is utterly convinced he is a serious prospect and BoyleSports make him their 13-2 second favourite for the Champion Bumper, behind his unbeaten stablemate Jalon D'Oudairies at 6-1.

Elliott is going straight to Cheltenham with Romeo Coolio, who defied a massive drift out to evens from a morning show of 2-5.

Talking horse Romeo Coolio draws clear to win the bumper Credit: Patrick McCann

The trainer said: "It was a day when 80 per cent of my horses ran below par so I was nervous, but I do think he's a proper horse and it's all about the future for him. I think he's a real good one. Whatever he does this year is a bonus.

"He'll go straight to Cheltenham now. I'm not worried about today, it was messy, they went no gallop and he's a big, galloping horse. It's all about the future and the boys who own him are very patient.

"I missed a bit of time with him a month or two ago and he's going to come on a lot. He's having a proper blow after the race."

Perfect start

Tom Gibney's first runner for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede was a winner as Intense Raffles belied a big market drift to 13-2 (from 7-2) to win the 2m6f novice chase under Daryl Jacob, who is certainly making the most of his trips home to Ireland these days.

Fitzgerald winner

Trainer Barry Fitzgerald landed the 2m2f mares' maiden hurdle with Saddle Her Up under the promising Sean Cleary-Farrell.

