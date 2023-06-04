Paul Mulligan off the mark as a trainer as Wrecking Ball Paul makes all

Former jockey Paul Mulligan had his first winner as a trainer when the previously frustrating Wrecking Ball Paul got off the mark at the 15th attempt in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The gelding was making a quick return to the racecourse after finishing third in a Flat maiden at Listowel on Saturday, and he jumped and galloped the whole way for Ben Harvey and held off Hidalgo Des Mottes by four and a half lengths.

Mulligan, whose son Ben is a conditional rider based with Gordon Elliott, said: "The horse has been knocking on the door but he's been a bit of a headcase and took some settling down. But Ben is a great jockey and did as he was told.

"He's a very hard horse to ride as he's running away the whole time. He was third at Listowel yesterday and it took the edge off him. If he'd come here fresh he'd have run away with the jockey. He's a good horse though."

Reflecting on his own career, Mulligan added: "I worked in racing for years, for the likes of Jimmy FitzGerald and Ger Lyons. I gave it up in 2003 and worked on oil rigs, did all sorts of stuff. I was a tower crane driver.

"This syndicate came from St James's Hospital in Dublin. We were all working there together and they wanted to buy a horse. We ended up Wrecking Ball Paul and I took out the trainer's licence in May last year."

He added: "We thought he was more of a Flat horse. He likes that ground and Ronan Whelan got off him yesterday and said he was a mile-and-a-quarter horse. If he hadn't done anything today we were going to stick to the Flat.

"My son Ben has been riding him out for two years and has got him to relax. He's no world beater but he's strong and hardy."

Bagatelle proves Hanlon wrong

Shark Hanlon believed A Mere Bagatelle wanted soft or heavy ground, but horses have a knack of making fools of their trainers as the son of Born To Sea made all and jumped superbly for Simon Torrens – apart from a heart-stopping blunder at the final fence – on the good ground to score by seven lengths from Broken Ice in the feature 2m3½f handicap chase.

Hanlon said: "I rang the owner six weeks ago to tell him I had the horse back in, and he said, 'Are you mad? He wants heavy ground!'

"I said we'd give him one go on good ground, and if it didn't work out we'd let him out for the summer. He jumped brilliant. I have no plans but we'll see what happens. I have the Galway Blazers in the back of my mind because he'll gallop all day."

The trainer added: "The horses are in good form and the ground is beautiful."

