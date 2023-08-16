Paul Hanagan hails 'special feeling' as Macarone strikes for Rob Burrow Racing Club

Paul Hanagan has won some of the biggest races across the globe but he described his first victory back from injury as a "special feeling" after Macarone won the 5f nursery for Craig Lidster and the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

It was the well-backed colt's first start in the blue and yellow colours of the syndicate, which helps support and spread awareness of motor neurone disease. Former rugby league player Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Hanagan expressed his delight at being able to give a boost to a special team.

"I'm actually speechless, it means that much, I'm so chuffed," he told Racing TV. "We've been putting ourselves under a lot of pressure trying to get the horses and this horse caught my eye one day. I thought 'we'll try this one' and that was a special feeling.

"Being from Warrington and being brought up with rugby league with my parents, we've known of Rob for a long time. I was blessed to meet him many years ago and he's so knowledgeable about his racing. It took me aback a little bit and straight away I thought this was an absolute legend of a guy."

Rare raid

William Haggas may be a proud Yorkshireman but he carefully picks which of his string to send to this course and his latest 160-mile journey paid off with Rare Jewel.

She was his second winner at the track this year from just three runners, building on her Newmarket debut to record a cosy first success over Bint Alfella in the 5f fillies' novice.

