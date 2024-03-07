Patrick Wadge takes his strike-rate to incredible 70 per cent in his bid to be crowned champion conditional

Patrick Wadge's remarkable run of form in his bid to win the British conditional jockeys' championship continued when he guided Rocheval to victory in the 2m1f junior hurdle.

Wadge went seven wins clear at the top of the title standings with the four-year-old's five-length win over his Lucinda Russell-trained stablemate She's Notjoeking. It took the 3lb claimer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to a staggering 70 per cent with seven wins from ten rides.

Russell's assistant and partner Peter Scudamore said: "We can't take anything for granted just yet, but Patrick's riding really well. Now he's got to keep his concentration the best he can.

"It's an illustrious title to win, but we can't be dreaming of having his hands on the trophy just yet, as there's plenty more that can happen between now and Sandown next month."

Rocheval's victory also maintained his perfect record for Russell, with previous victories in an Aintree bumper and at Ayr this season.

Scudamore added: "We've had several of our nicer juveniles aimed at these races, but he's probably the loveliest one we've had. I loved the way he went through the race, especially after making a mistake at the second-last."

Corking Corbett

Trainer Susan Corbett's own red-hot form continued when Blame Rose landed the 2m1f mares' novice handicap hurdle. The seven-year-old's first success at the 14th attempt was Corbett's fifth winner from her last eight runners.

Irish raid

Shark Hanlon and son Paddy teamed up for their first winners at Carlisle when Seasett caused a shock in the opening 2m3½f handicap hurdle for conditional and amateur jockeys.

Read these next. . .

'He doesn't send many here' - Emily's Choice makes long journey worthwhile to maintain Donald McCain's excellent track record

'I wouldn't play at 6-4 never mind 4-6' - assessing the chances of these red-hot Cheltenham Festival favourites

Get Racing Post Members' Club for just £10 a month for three months when you join in time for the Cheltenham Festival

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.