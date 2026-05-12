Pat Dobbs back among the winners in Britain after nearly a year as Noble Vow strikes at Bath

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Pat Dobbs returned to the winner's enclosure for the first time in Britain since last summer after guiding Noble Vow to victory in the 5½f maiden.

The success marked Dobbs's first winner in Britain since June 2025 following a spell on the sidelines after back surgery and a stint riding in the UAE.

Sent off at 11-10, the son of No Nay Never settled notably better than on his two previous starts this season, tracking the pace before quickening clear to score by three and a half lengths.

Winning trainer Richard Hannon believes the performance could prove a turning point for the colt.

He said: "Hopefully now he's worked out to do it he can get a bit of a sequence going."

The race was briefly delayed before the start after Far From Fearn unshipped William Cox in the parade ring. Cox was attended to on course before walking away from the incident.

Super Sovereign Glory

Sovereign Glory landed the 5f novice for Jason Watson and Charlie Hills, with the the trainer saying a trip to Royal Ascot remains a possibility for the winner.

Hills said: "He's always shown a nice level of ability at home. Ascot will be a massive step forward on today but we'll see how he comes out of it and assess our options."

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