Passengerontheship unlucky no more after five-timer sealed for Sam and Jonathan England

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Passengerontheship's winning streak shows no signs of abating after he racked up a five-timer in smooth fashion in the 2m5f novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old took 13 attempts to break his maiden but has been in unstoppable form since, reeling off his winning run in little more than a month.

Passengerontheship was sent off at 11-8 to maintain his streak and did so decisively under Jonathan England, sweeping off the home turn in the lead before pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of Jack Sprat.

"It's brilliant," said trainer Sam England. "He seems to really enjoy this time of year and the switch to chasing looks to have helped him a lot too.

"It's really great because his owners have been really patient. We had a few niggles early on, so it's a nice reward for them to get him into a winning sequence like that. We've always believed in him but six months ago it was a different story – he's been a really unlucky horse – so it's great that things are finally going his way."

The England team enjoyed a six-timer with their stable star Kinondo Kwetu in 2022 and Passengerontheship could seek to match that feat soon.

"He likes this summer ground, so while we won't be in a rush to go out mad quick he does take his racing well and he's a pleasure to deal with," England said.

Hurrah for Hughes

Brian Hughes claimed his first winner since breaking his leg when Caughtinyourtrance took the 3m1½f handicap chase.

The three-time champion jockey returned to action this month after injuring himself at Newcastle in March and steered the 7-4 favourite to a narrow victory over Le Grand Vert.

Read more:

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'She's taken a big step forward' - Richard Spencer eyes £275,000 contest with improving homebred juvenile

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