Pam Sly delighted after 'slow learner' Wrydcroft gets off the mark

Pam Sly believes Wrydcroft could be an improving type after his first start in handicap company resulted in victory in division one of the 7f apprentice handicap.

The three-year-old got off the mark at the fourth attempt under Tyrese Cameron, chasing down She's A Goldigger and prevailing by a head.

"I'm pleased he ran well because I always thought he was okay," said Cambridgeshire-based Sly. "We've had difficulty getting him handicapped, and I had to run him over a mile on his last start, which I knew was too far, but you have to do it.

"It's a jump to find three-year-old maidens unless I want to go to Hamilton or Ffos Las, and that's an awfully long way for us to go to just have one in a maiden."

Wrydcroft's pedigree includes the trainer's Classic winner Speciosa, who won the 1,000 Guineas in 2006.

She said: "He's been a bit of a slow learner but Kieran O'Neill, who has ridden him, said he'll be a really nice horse. I knew he wanted a bit of give in the ground because all those bred out of Speciosa want that.

"Hopefully, he'll go up four or five pounds and he should be somewhere in the mid-60s once he gets himself organised."

Perfect start

Kissmehoneyhoney opened her account at the first time of asking for William Haggas in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

The 14-1 shot led from a long way out under Tom Marquand and beat the favourite Majaz by a neck.

