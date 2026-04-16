Oxagon as short as 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas as cheekpieces do trick in Craven and put him on course for colts' Classic

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John Gosden wants you to know that he is not kept up at night by restless dreams of defeat in the 2,000 Guineas.

His REM sleep is not riven by images of a whistling Kieren Fallon snatching victory from Kingman on Night Of Thunder, or recurring scenes of Field Of Gold failing to bridge the gap to Ruling Court.

However, that does not mean he does not occasionally dream of what success could look like and in the shape of Oxagon, a daydreamer himself who was nevertheless convinced to win the Betway Craven Stakes by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, perhaps the time has finally come.

“It doesn’t worry me,” Gosden replied to the question about not having won the race, yet in the process losing his poker face as it was replaced with an impish smile. “People seem to think I have sleepless nights. I don’t, but it’s always good to have a horse who can go for it.”

Having won the same Classic trial last year with Field Of Gold, the question was inevitably put to Gosden about any similarities between the two.

“The horse last year,” Gosden said of Field Of Gold, making the gesture of an aeroplane taking off with his arm and puffing out his cheeks. “What that horse has is a phenomenal turn of foot.

“With this horse, he’s a bit more black and white.”

Oxagon makes all under Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Some extra brainpower has been required to get the best from Oxagon too. After finishing second in the Champagne Stakes last year, Oxagon faded in the closing stages of the Dewhurst Stakes before finishing a distant last on heavy ground in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

The return to a sounder surface, the application of cheekpieces for the first time and an assertive ride from the front from Murphy all came together to allow Oxagon to show his best for owner-breeder Prince AA Faisal.

Gosden said: “He wasn’t that disappointing in the Dewhurst as he was one of the last off the bridle and then just faded a little up the hill. I stupidly ran him in heavy ground at Doncaster after that. Fortunately, the jockey isn’t as stupid as I am and pulled him up after a couple of furlongs and let him enjoy the experience.

“He’s done that well today. The cheekpieces have focused his mind. He wore them in one piece of work and we were pleased with how he went that day. He’s a dreamy horse as things come easy to him; he’s always looking around to see if there are any low-flying seagulls.”

Paddy Power slashed Oxagon to 10-1 (from 50) to land the Betfred 2,000 Guineas next month, a race he is likely to contest. Given one of the stories of the spring has been horses being ruled out of the race, or disappointing in their trials, it could be argued Oxagon is something of a clubhouse leader at this stage going into the opening Classic of the year.

“This race had a couple of withdrawals and he’s run as the market indicated he should,” Gosden said. “But Oisin said it’s an open Guineas and that we should have a go.”

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 2)

Betfred: 11-4 Bow Echo, 6 Puerto Rico, 7 Distant Storm, King's Trail, 8 Albert Einstein, 10 Gstaad, Talk Of New York, 14 Oxagon, 16 Avicenna, Hawk Mountain, 25 bar.

Analysis: Oxagon likely to find a couple too good in Guineas

Bookmaker reaction to Oxagon’s Craven victory illustrates the weakness of a trial diminished by the absences of Futurity Trophy winner Hawk Mountain and Autumn Stakes winner Hankelow.

Oxagon is a general 20-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, as is two-length runner-up Avicenna, who shaped a little better than the result without giving the impression he was Group 1 material.

The Rowley Mile is a front-runner’s paradise and Oisin Murphy executed the perfect ride aboard Oxagon, who deserves credit for responding positively to first-time cheekpieces.

Murphy controlled a sub-par early pace and his mount only needed to maintain the advantage when asked to quicken after gaining an easy lead. A finishing speed of 103 per cent highlights the prudence of the ride he received.

Oisin Murphy steers Oxagon to a comfortable success in the Craven Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It would be a stretch to suggest Oxagon improved on his fifth in the Dewhurst, his standout performance on Racing Post Ratings as a juvenile.

Murphy will be well aware that Oxagon is unlikely to benefit from the same set-up in a Guineas with a presumed double-figure field, given many are doubtless keen to take their chance in an open year.

There were a few ahead of Oxagon at two. Chances are that will remain the case come the first Saturday in May.

Robbie Wilders

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