Reportstoday
15:00 Kempton

Our Power advertises Grand National credentials with brave success in Coral Trophy

Our Power: winner of the Coral Trophy at Kempton
Our Power: winner of the Coral Trophy at KemptonCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play13 ran
15:00 Kempton3m Chase, Grade 3 Handicap
Distance: 3mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Our Power
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Flegmatik
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Frodon
    10/1

Iwilldoit may not be able to represent Sam Thomas in the Grand National but the trainer could have an able deputy in Our Power, who capitalised on a final-fence error from Flegmatik and stayed on dourly to capture the Coral Trophy.

The news recently emerged that the trainer's Welsh National and Classic Chase winner is ineligible to run in the Aintree spectacular, but Our Power is and he showcased his credentials with a brave performance under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Flegmatik took control from long-time leader Annsam at the top of the home straight but made a crucial error at the final fence, handing the advantage to Our Power. The runner-up battled back, but could only get to within a neck.

"He's just a very likeable horse to ride, very straightforward, he's not the biggest but he's bold," Twiston-Davies said. "He's in the National which is the dream. He's 63, so we'd need a few to come out, but he's a very accurate jumper, very neat, and he's got pace so you can travel. He's shown he stays well there."

The chaser is a 50-1 shot for Grand National glory, while bookmakers also trimmed him to 10-1 (from 16s) for the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race he was fifth in last year.

"I'm delighted for the owners Dai, James and Jean as they're fantastic supporters of the game," Twiston-Davies added. "Our Power was fantastic early on in the season and that's the last time he ran, so well done to Sam for bringing him back after things weren't going so well."

Frodon carried top weight and Bryony Frost to an admirable third, while the favourite Cap Du Nord failed to match last weekend's heroics and trailed in last of the nine finishers.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 25 February 2023Last updated 16:00, 25 February 2023
icon
