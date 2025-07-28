'Our biggest problem has been the ground' - Michael Dods continues upturn in form with Ayr double

Michael Dods is delighted his team is starting to shine, a run of form he puts down to an easing of ground conditions.

Dods, who trains near Darlington, saddled two winners in April, one in May and four in June, but has now hit double figures in July after a double on the card.

Connor Beasley partnered both winners, with Mighty Magnus making all by three lengths in the opening 5½f maiden before Boy Douglas secured back-to-back course wins in the 7f handicap, with 33-1 stablemate Count Palatine finishing second.

"Our biggest problem has been the ground," said Dods. "The horses who won today wouldn't be suited by firm ground, so we've been cautious with where we have run.

"It's only now we're getting the ground that was expected at the start of the season. The horses are healthy and sound because we haven't run them on quick conditions so they're able to do themselves justice."

Both winners are owned by Frank Lowe, who is a big supporter of the yard. Dods said: "Frank's been with us for a few years and had some good horses with us like Gale Force Maya, who he is now breeding off.

"He goes everywhere his horses run, it's nice to see him get success every year. He's had lots of success at Ayr and it's not a bad track for him to get to."

Treble up

Jim Goldie celebrated a 83-1 treble courtesy of Thunderstorm Katie in the 6f handicap, hat-trick scorer Jannas Journey in the mile handicap and Dwindling Funds in the 1m2f handicap making it 17 wins for the yard in July so far.

